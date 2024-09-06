Conrad Wallem | AFP via Getty Images

PNE held talks with the Czechia club in the summer transfer window

Conrad Wallem has taken to social media to share a message, following the transfer saga involving Preston North End this summer.

The Lilywhites made moves to try and sign the Norwegian, in the summer transfer window. However, the Czech First League club’s asking price saw PNE explore other options. They swiftly wrapped up a deals for Aston Villa full back, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, and FC Utrecht wide man, Jeppe Okkels.

Wallem, according to reports in Czechia, asked to leave Slavia Prague - with him keen to make the move to Deepdale. The 24-year-old was then left out of the squad for a preliminary Champions League clash, and he has still not played since August 2.

Personal terms were not an issue for Preston, but the price tag increased as negotiations went on and no deal was done for Wallem. The number six signed for Slavia from Norwegian club, Old, last summer. He has three-years remaining on his contract there, after providing 10 goal contributions last season.

Now, the player has taken to Instagram to say: ‘ Dear Slavia fans. It’s no secret that there’s been a lot of speculation and rumours last month. I wish things could have been handled differently by all parties involved, but we have finally sorted everything out internally. I can’t wait to come back on the pitch and fight for the badge and especially, for all you guys. See you soon.’

