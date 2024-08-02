Luke McNally | National World

Championship transfer headlines involving Stoke City, Bristol City and Burnley

Here are your morning Championship headlines for Friday, 2 August.

Burnley defender wanted

According to Football Insider, Clarets centre-back Luke McNally is a transfer target for three clubs. Stoke City are said to be keen on re-signing the 24-year-old, while Bristol City and relegated Birmingham City are also said to be keen on a move. McNally is down the pecking order at Turf Moor, having signed in the summer of 2022. He spent last season at the bet365 Stadium and made 41 appearances for the Potters.

Blades forward heading for exit

Newcastle United are reportedly set to sign William Osula from Sheffield United, for a fee in the region of £10million. It’s claimed that a deal is almost finalised, and that the Bramall Lane club could receive a further £5m in add-ons. Magpies sporting director, Paul Mitchell, is said to have pushed for the 20-year-old. Osula, a Denmark Under-21 international, has three goals to his name from 31 appearances at Sheffield United. He spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Derby County.

Robins eye swap deal

Tommy Conway is set to leave Bristol City this summer, and now Bristol Live report that he could be sold as part of a swap-deal. Middlesbrough were linked with a move for the Scotland international this week, while Rangers, Celtic and Wolves have been credited with interest over the summer. Now, though the Robins are said to be eyeing a deal with Burnley - which would see Scott Twine, and the aforementioned McNally, move to Ashton Gate.

Potters take 27-year-old on trial

Free agent Fred Onyedinma is on trial at Stoke City. The versatile wide man left Luton Town this summer, after three years at Kenilworth Road. Onyedinma was spotted at Stoke’s open training session, as he looks to find a new club. The former Millwall and Wycombe Wanderers man spent the first half of last season on loan at Rotherham United. He then returned to Luton in January and made eight appearances in the Premier League.