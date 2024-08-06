Will Osula | Getty Images

Business ongoing for PNE’s first opponents of the season

Sheffield United are reportedly close to bringing one in and letting one go, ahead of Friday night’s clash at Deepdale.

Preston North End kick-off their 2024/25 season against the Blades, in front of the Sky Sports cameras. The Lilywhites are looking to build on their additions of Sam Greenwood and Stefan Thordarson, ahead of the match. And the Bramall Lane outfit are certainly busy, with two big pieces of business said to be far down the line.

One of those is a loan swoop for a player linked with PNE - though links to the Lilywhites were eventually shot down. Now, Blades boss Chris Wilder is reportedly close to signing Alfie Gilchrist on loan from Chelsea. Right-back has been a priority position for Sheffield United, after Jayden Bogle’s move to Leeds United and injury to new signing Jamie Shackleton.

It’s suggested that Gilchrist has picked Bramall Lane as his destination, following links to Leeds, Blackburn Rovers and Como 1907. If a deal is done in time, the 20-year-old - who made 17 first team appearances last season - will battle it out with Femi Seriki for a starting spot. While the arrival of the Blues man looks imminent, one young player is reportedly on his way out.

That is 21-year-old striker Will Osula, who is said to have been in the north east on Monday to finalise a move to Newcastle United. The Magpies will reportedly pay £10million for the Denmark youth international, plus a potential further £5m in add-ons. Osula also attracted interest from Sturm Graz and Norwich City.

Should the move go through, Rhian Brewster would be the leading contender to start in attack for the Blades, at Deepdale. Summer recruit Kieffer Moore has picked up a knock. The Wales international is one of five signings made by Sheffield United - who have also brought in Callum O’Hare, Sam McCallum, Harrison Burrows and the aforementioned Shackleton.