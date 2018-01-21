PNE to hold Gentry Day at Bolton

Preston North End supporters have chosen to hold this year's Gentry Day at Bolton Wanderers on March 3.

North End put the venue for the annual celebration to the vote, giving fans the choice of every away game between now and the end of the season.

The derby with Bolton came out on top of the week-long poll, attracting 1,380 votes.

Gentry Day was held there in 2016, with more than 4,400 fans making the trip to see a 2-1 victory.

In second place was the April visit to Queens Park Rangers, with the March trip to Sunderland in third.

Hats off at Bolton in 2016

PNE fans first celebrated Gentry Day in 2005 at QPR, it becoming an annual event in 2008.

The day is for North End supporters to remember those connected with the club who have passed away in the last 12 months.

Many wear bowler hats and suits, Preston fans having been described as 'The Gentry' by PNE manager of the time Alan Ball Sr in 1970.