PNE to have a big away following at Sheffield United

Preston North End will have a big support behind them in Saturday's FA Cup clash with Sheffield United.

The Lilywhites have sold almost 1,700 tickets for the fourth round tie at Bramall Lane and filled 18 coaches so far.

PNE fans at Sheffield United in 2015

They have been allocated 2,393 seats and the club is confident of a sell-out.

Sheffield United reduced prices for the all-Championship clash, with season tickets holders able to buy tickets for £10 adults, £5 concessions and £2 Under-18s.

The general price is £15 adults, £10 concessions and £5 Under-18s.

North End are offering coach travel for £10 per person.

Preston supporters at Bramall Lane when PNE won 3-1 in an FA Cup replay in 2015

The sides met in the Championship last month, PNE winning 1-0 at Deepdale with a Jordan Hugill goal.

They last met in the FA Cup in 2015, also at the fourth round stage.

After a 1-1 draw at Deepdale, North End won the replay 3-1 with Paul Gallagher (2) and Paul Huntington on target.