PNE to find out League Cup opponents on Friday

Preston North End will discover their League Cup opponents on Friday morning.

The draw is being made in Vietnam, the EFL returning to the Far East after staging two draws in Bangkok and Beijing last year.

While the first round draw is again regionalised, there will be no seeding this season.

EFL clubs voted at their summer conference last week to remove extra-time from all rounds apart from the final, with drawn matches going straight to penalties.

Penalty shoot-outs will revert to the traditional format after the ABBA formula was used last season.

Last season, North End were beaten 3-2 in the first round of the competition by Accrington Stanley at the Crown Ground - Jordan Hugill scoring both of PNE's goals.

The draw will start at 10.45am on Friday. Preston will be ball No.26 in the north section of the draw.

First-round ties will be played the week beginning August 13.

The EFL will release the fixture list for the 2018/19 campaign on Thursday, June 21.