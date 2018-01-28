Search

PNE target Ryan Ledson reported to have handed in transfer request

Ryan Ledson in action for Oxford against Fleetwood
Preston North End target Ryan Ledson has reportedly handed in a transfer request at Oxford United.

The Daily Mail claims that the 20-year-old midfielder has put in the request amid interest from Deepdale.

Earlier this month, North End saw a £750,000 bid turned down by Oxford.

PNE boss Alex Neil and Peter Ridsdale - advisor to club owner Trevor Hemmings - had watched him in action previously in a Checkatrade Trophy game at Charlton.

They see former Everton junior Ledson as someone who can add more strength to their midfield in a similar manner to Ben Pearson.

Ledson, who has represented England at several age levels up to Under-20s, joined Oxford from Everton in August 2016.

He has made 62 appearances for the League One outfit.

The transfer window closes at 11pm on Wednesday.