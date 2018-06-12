PNE swoop for Exeter defender Jordan Storey

Jordan Storey (right) has joined PNE from Exeter
Jordan Storey (right) has joined PNE from Exeter

Preston North End have signed Exeter City's highly-rated centre-back Jordan Storey.

Storey has signed a four-year contract with the Lilywhites and moves to Deepdale for an undisclosed fee.

He will compete with Paul Huntington, Tom Clarke, Ben Davies and Tommy Spurr for a place at the heart of North End's back four.

The 20-year-old came through Exeter's youth system but only made his first-team debut last October.

Storey broke into the Grecians side on a regular basis in February and helped them reach the League Two play-off final where they lost 3-1 to Coventry City at Wembley last month.

In all, he made 18 appearances last season in league and cup, scoring twice.

After putting pen to paper, Storey said: "It is a new challenge for me and I can’t wait to get started at a big club."

He is North End's third signing of the summer, following on from midfielder Ryan Ledson and goalkeeper Michael Crowe.