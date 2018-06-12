PNE swoop for Exeter defender Jordan Storey

Preston North End have signed Exeter City's highly-rated centre-back Jordan Storey.

Storey has signed a four-year contract with the Lilywhites and moves to Deepdale for an undisclosed fee.

He will compete with Paul Huntington, Tom Clarke, Ben Davies and Tommy Spurr for a place at the heart of North End's back four.

The 20-year-old came through Exeter's youth system but only made his first-team debut last October.

Storey broke into the Grecians side on a regular basis in February and helped them reach the League Two play-off final where they lost 3-1 to Coventry City at Wembley last month.

In all, he made 18 appearances last season in league and cup, scoring twice.

After putting pen to paper, Storey said: "It is a new challenge for me and I can’t wait to get started at a big club."

He is North End's third signing of the summer, following on from midfielder Ryan Ledson and goalkeeper Michael Crowe.