We won’t have Liam Lindsay available because he is suspended and we don’t know whether Patrick Bauer can play.

If Pat doesn’t play, it gives someone else a chance and that is why a squad is there in place.

You are never going to be able to play the same players week after week unless you get very lucky.

Preston North End defender Andrew Hughes holds off Coventry's Martyn Waghorn

A player coming into the team will be determined to hold on to his place and it can lead to them getting a run in the side – we’ve seen that here this season.

One of the defenders in consideration to play is Bambo Diaby and he’s been great in his time with us.

Bambo is quick and strong, he has all the attributes to play at this level and do very well.

He’s a big lad and I’m sure will be a tough opponent for any forward player he’s up against.

Where Bambo differs from the rest of us in the dressing is the fact he speaks seven languages which is some going!

I was chatting to him recently about that and he thinks English is the language he speaks the poorest out of the seven. He sounds very good to us so perhaps he’s being harsh on himself.

Bournemouth were a side we beat in November at their place, that was their first Championship defeat of the season so it was some achievement by us.

For obvious reasons I remember that game well, we went about our business well that night and had a good game plan.

I’m sure Bournemouth will want to put things right when they come to Deepdale, hence us needing to be at our best on Saturday.

They are one of the pressing teams in the division and have quality in all areas of the team.

A lot has changed for us since that win, with us having a different manager and approach to the game.

Hopefully we can produce the same outcome at home and get three points under our belts.

Wins are what have been missing from the games at Deepdale, the away form has been pretty good in contrast.

I think we’ve generally performed very well at home, it is just that we have fallen on the wrong side of those fine margins which are talked about a lot in the Championship.

On our travels we’ve seen those fine margins fall more in our favour, so we know we are capable of putting victories on the board.

We were so close to beating Coventry last week, their equaliser so late in stoppage-time was a kick in the teeth to say the least.

A lot has been said about the amount of time added on and the fans running on the pitch, so I won’t go into that too much.

But it did seem like things went against us when some of the added-on time down to Coventry fans being on the pitch – something they ultimately benefited from.

It is time to move on from that now and our full focus is on Bournemouth.