PNE sports scientist embarks on epic charity challenge

A member of Alex Neil’s Preston backroom staff is embarking on a major charity challenge on Friday.

Assistant sports scientist Luke Hemmings will cover an epic 1,200 miles in just three weeks in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

He will first spend a week cycling from John O’Groats to Land’s End before then heading to Dover on foot by running 14 marathons in 14 days.

The challenge is the is the equivalent of completing Preston’s Guild Wheel 58 times or covering 24,000 football pitches.

“Through working at the club, you know how to look after yourself so that’s something I’ve had to step up a lot,” said Hemmings.

“I’m training a lot more, you have to look after your body a lot more as well so foam rolling and ice baths are becoming quite regular.

“To help prepare, I’ve been riding and running as much as I can.

"Because there’s that many miles, I don’t think you can just train for 14 marathons in 14 days so you’ve just got to get as much time on your feet and on the bike as you can.”

This will be his first solo fundraising effort in aid of the charity having taken part in the Football to Amsterdam Challenge last year, a charity bike ride organised by Prostate Cancer UK which sees various EFL Clubs and its fans take part.

"It was just like another holiday for me so I thought I owed them something and I looked into Prostate Cancer and the stats are horrendous," said Hemmings

“By getting it out there and talking about it, hopefully it will become easier for people to discuss and easier to get it checked out and treated.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lukesunitedkingdomevent

You can also text LRHH99 £3 to 70070 to donate £3.