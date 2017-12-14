PNE sign striker Louis Moult

Preston North End have reached a deal to sign Motherwell striker Louis Moult.

The 25-year-old will move to Deepdale on January 1, North End and 'Well having agreed an undisclosed fee.

Louis Moult celebrating scoring against Rangers at Hampden Park with former PNE midfielder Liam Grimshaw

He has agreed a three-and-a-half year contract and will be eligible to play for PNE against Wycombe in the FA Cup on January 6 - subject to international clearance.

Moult's contract with Motherwell was due to run out in May 2018, meaning he was free to talk with clubs outside of Scotland from December 1 and sign a pre-contract agreement to move on a Bosman next summer.

But North End moved quickly to secure a deal with the Scottish club for January.

Stoke-born Moult has scored 14 goals in 22 appearances for Motherwell this season, with him having found the net 50 times in their colours since signing from Wrexham in July 2015.

Louis Moult is joining PNE from Motherwell

Preston have tracked him for some time, Alex Neil and Peter Ridsdale having watched the forward in action in the Scottish League Cup semi-final and final against Rangers and Celtic respectively.

In the semi-final against Rangers at Hampden Park, Moult scored both goals in a 2-0 victory.