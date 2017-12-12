PNE's Paul Huntington looking to add goals to his game

Preston North End centre-back Paul Huntington has earned many plaudits for his defending this season but would like to make an impact at the other end of the pitch too.

The Cumbrian Cannavaro is yet to score in the 2017/18 campaign and has to go back 11 months for the last time he found the net.

Paul Huntington celebrates scoring against Brighton in January - the last time he found the net

Helping keep them out at the other end is very much his day job, but he recognises the need to chip in with a few goals to assist PNE’s attacking players.

Huntington was at his most prolific in the opposition box in the 2014/15 promotion season.

He scored nine times that campaign, including in the play-off final at Wembley.

The following season he did not score at all, while his one goal last term came in the 2-0 victory over Brighton at Deepdale in January.

Paul Huntington scores for PNE at Wembley in 2015

Huntington points out that he could have had his name on the scoresheet this season had it not been for his team-mates getting in the way.

The 30-year-old told the Post: “It’s been a while really, I only got one against Brighton last season as well.

“This season my luck’s been out a little bit.

“I had one cleared off the line by Stephy Mavididi against Barnsley.

“It was actually going in and he managed to head it away on the line!

“I told him afterwards that in future he needs to get out of the way.

“Then Tom Barkhuizen nicked the one at Norwich but as long as we’re scoring then that’s the main thing.

“But as defenders we do need to chip in with a few more goals.

“I’ve just go to keep trying to get in there and get on the end of set-plays.”

Skipper Tom Clarke is the only PNE defender to have scored this season.

He found the net in the 2-1 win at Burton on Saturday, shooting in from close range at a corner.

Ben Davies and Darnell Fisher await their first goals in Preston colours.

Davies’ only goal in senior football came while on loan at Fleetwood last season.

Fisher went as close as he will do to scoring at Burton, a first-half shot from 25 yards superbly tipped over the bar by Albion goalkeeper Stephen Bywater.

Daryl Horgan became the 10th PNE player to feature on the scoresheet this season when he netted the second goal at Burton.

Horgan came off the bench to steer home a shot from the edge of the box to effectively clinch the win.