PNE's Luke is part-way through his marathon charity challenge

Preston North End's sports scientist Luke Hemmings was pleased to reach Deepdale in his gruelling fund-raising challenge.

Hemmings is cycling from John O'Groats to Land's End and will then run from Land's End to Dover - completing 14 marathons in 14 days.

Luke Hemmings (right) with his support team Chris Emptage and Danny Hemmings at Deepdale

It is a 1,200 mile trip aimed at raising money and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK.

Already he has broken through his initial £5,000 target and hopes to add a lot more to that figure.

He set off from the north east tip of Scotland on Friday and reached Preston on Monday afternoon, calling-in at Deepdale where he is on Alex Neil's backroom staff.

Then it was straight back on the bike to complete the next leg of the energy-sapping ride.

Hemmings said: "In places it has been tough, in places it has been brilliant.

"I class myself as lucky to have been able to get out on the bike and see some of the sights I have.

"The other day I rode past Loch Ness and the surface looked like glass, it was beautiful.

"On Monday I went through the £5,000 mark on JustGiving, that was my initial target.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has donated to such a worthwhile cause.

"We were at a campsite in Scotland after a day on the bike and got talking to a guy who was walking his dog.

"He mentioned his father had been diagnosed with Prostate cancer and gave me a £20 note - it is things like that which keep me going."

Hemmings is being supported every mile of the way by his brother Danny Hemmings and Chris Emptage.

Danny goes on ahead driving a campervan and has it set up ready for the end of the day when Hemmings gets off the bike.

Chris drives the support van and deals with problems which may occur, such as detouring if a road is closed.

Hemmings said: "I can't stress enough how much of a team effort this is.

"My brother Danny has everything waiting for me at the end of the day, he parks the campervan at a campsite, cooks my food and is my masseur - getting my muscles in some sort of shape for the next stage.

"Chris is the planner, he parks up every five miles to meet me and keep my hydrated.

"A couple of times roads have been closed and he's had to find me a new route.

"Both Chris and Danny are self-employed and they've taken three weeks off - with no money coming in - to support me which is a tremendous gesture."

Hemmings is due to reach Land's End on Thursday, with the running leg of the challenge starting on Friday.

"The last part of the bike ride is from Tiverton to Land's End.

"I'll have a nice kip on Thursday night and then it is straight into the running with the 14 marathons to Dover."

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lukesunitedkingdomevent You can also text LRHH99 £3 to 70070 to donate £3.



