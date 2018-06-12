PNE's Greg Cunningham set to join Cardiff

Preston North End left-back Greg Cunningham is on the verge of signing for Premier League newcomers Cardiff City.

The 27-year-old was given permission by North End to speak with the Bluebirds on Tuesday after a fee was agreed - reports in Wales suggest the fee is approaching £4m.

He has undergone a medical in Cardiff and agreed personal terms.

Cardiff tried to sign Cunningham in August last year and had a £2m offer rejected.

Soon after that bid was made, the Irishman suffered a serious hamstring injury which kept him sidelined until Christmas.

The interest from South Wales was renewed in the last fortnight and the two clubs have struck a deal.

Cunningham has a year to run on his contract at Deepdale and is keen to accept the chance of playing Premier League football.

North End signed the Republic of Ireland international on a free transfer from Bristol City in July 2015.

He won player of the year in his first season with Preston and has made 111 appearances for the club, all of them starts.