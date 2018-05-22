PNE's Darnell Fisher signs a new contract at Deepdale

Preston North End right-back Darnell Fisher has signed a new three-year contract.

Fisher had two years to run on his current deal and the new contract with fresh terms will keep him at Deepdale until the summer of 2021.

Darnell Fisher gets ahead of Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon

The Reading-born defender enjoyed a successful first season with North End, establishing himself as first-choice right-back.

He made 35 league and cup appearances, all of them starts.

Fisher said: "I'm delighted to sign a new contract, it's a good club with a good bunch of people and I'm really happy to be here."

North End signed Fisher on a free transfer from Rotherham United last July.

He started his career at Celtic, making 21 appearances for the Hoops, while he also had a loan spell with St Johnstone.

PNE are aiming to get a number of their first-team squad signed-up on extended contracts this summer.