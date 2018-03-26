PNE's Billy Bodin makes his Wales debut against Uruguay

Preston North End forward Billy Bodin made his Wales debut in their China Cup defeat to Uruguay on Monday.

The 26-year-old came on as a 67th minute substitute for Burnley striker Sam Vokes in the clash in Nanning.

Having been an unused sub in the 6-0 win over China last week, Bodin will have been pleased to see some action after travelling such a distance.

But his PNE team-mates Chris Maxwell was an unused sub for the second game running, Crystal Palace keeper Wayne Hennesey playing both games.

A 49th minute goal from Edinson Cavani settled the game in Uruguay's favour, the Paris St Germain striker tapping home a cross from Cristian Rodriguez into an empty net.

The South Americas were the better side, with Luis Suarez hitting the post twice.

Bodin and Maxwell are due back in Preston later in the week ahead of PNE's clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Good Friday.