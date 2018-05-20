PNE quartet play for the Republic of Ireland against Celtic

Four Preston North End players featured in the Republic of Ireland side which drew against Celtic in Scott Brown's testimonial on Sunday afternoon.

Alan Browne and Sean Maguire started the 2-2 draw at Celtic Park, with Greg Cunningham and Callum Robinson joining the action as 61st minute substitutes.

Browne opened the scoring in the third minute, finding the net from outside the box with a fine left-foot finish.

It was a first goal for his country for the midfielder.

Leigh Griffiths equalised for Celtic, Callum O'Dowda restored the lead for the Irish, before Patrick Roberts netted a second leveller for the hosts.

For Robinson, it was the PNE attacker's first appearance in a Republic of Ireland shirt.

He qualifies for them through his late grandma although his official paperwork has yet to go through, meaning he is not eligible to play in the forthcoming friendly internationals against France and the United States.

A fifth North End player, Daryl Horgan, is in the Irish squad but didn't feature against Celtic.