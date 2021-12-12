PNE player ratings: Preston North End 2 Barnsley 1

Alan Browne and Daniel Johnson found the net for the Lilywhites, Cauley Woodrow on target with an equaliser in between.
Victory moved PNE up to 14th place in the Championship table and it was a good afternoon for Lowe in the technical area.
Here are the North End player ratings with Johnson taking the starman billing.
1. Daniel Iversen 7
The PNE goalkeeper made a diving save early in the second half from Clarke Oduor but wasn’t overly troubled. He played out from the back a lot more.
2. Sepp van den Berg 7
Decent game from the Dutchman and he played a couple of excellent slide-rule passes to play team-mates in. Got a little bit lax late on instead of clearing his lines.
3. Patrick Bauer 8
Very strong on his return to the side after a couple of games out injured. Won his battles and was commanding.
4. Andrew Hughes 7
Solid in the main on the left side of three at the back and ventured forward well at times. He gives the defence balance with his left foot.
