Ched Evans celebrates scoring PNE's equaliser against Fulham at Deepdale

PNE player ratings: Preston North End 1 Fulham 1

Ched Evans' second-half equaliser gave Preston North End a deserved draw against Championship leaders Fulham at Deepdale.

By Dave Seddon
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 7:27 pm

Evans bundled the ball home in the 72nd minute, the Cottagers having taken the lead after quarter of an hour through Tim Ream.

North End grew into the game as the first half went on and bossed the second half, with little seen of the division's leading scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic who was kept in check by Liam Lindsay.

Here are the PNE player ratings, with strong performances from Lindsay, Evans and Ali McCann.

1. Daniel Iversen 7

Beaten early on but not much he could about that. Little to face in regards of shots and commanded his box well when needed.

Photo: Dave Howarth/Camerasport

Photo Sales

2. Sepp van den Berg 7

Decent performance both in the back three and when switched to wing-back. Helped cut down Fulham’s threat.

Photo: Press Association

Photo Sales

3. Liam Lindsay 8

Kept dangerman Mitrovic in check tothe extent the Serb’s only effort was when taking a free-kick.Very good display.

Photo: Dave Howarth/Camerasport

Photo Sales

4. Andrew Hughes 7

Could have got tighter on Ream for the goal but after that was impressive at the back and won the corner for the equaliser.

Photo: Press Association

Photo Sales
Ched EvansFulhamAleksandar MitrovicDeepdale
Next Page
Page 1 of 4