PNE player ratings: Preston North End 1 Birmingham City 1

Patrick Bauer put the Lilywhites ahead in the 31st minute, getting a touch to Alan Browne's low shot from the edge of the box.

It looked like it might be sufficient to earn them the three points but the Blues equalised with four minutes remaining, substitute Scott Hogan heading home.

Here are the PNE player ratings from the Championship game, with Daniel Johnson, Ched Evans and Greg Cunningham three who stood out.

1. Daniel Iversen 6 The goalkeeper didn’t have a great deal in terms of shot-stopping. A steady game and there was little he could with the goal. Photo: Camerasport Photo Sales

2. Sepp van den Berg 7 His display was much improved on last week’s show at Cardiff. Moved well with the ball and read the game to win his challenges. Photo: Camerasport Photo Sales

3. Patrick Bauer 7 The German defender got the last touch for PNE’s goal. For the equaliser, he seemed inhibited and wasn’t able to track Hogan. Photo: Camerasport Photo Sales

4. Andrew Hughes 7 He should have scored early doors with a close- range header but put it wide. Solid at the back save one second-half slip. Photo: Camerasport Photo Sales