PNE player ratings

Dave Seddon rates the individual performances of Preston North End’s performers in the 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United in the FA Cup

Declan Rudd 7

Produced a superb save to tip a rasping shot from Daniel Lafferty over the bar. Safe display in only his second start of the season.

Darnell Fisher 7

Returned to the side after five weeks out and looked very comfortable at right-back. Defended well and gives PNE balance.

Tom Clarke 6

The skipper gave away the penalty which might have been slightly contentious but he didn’t need to make the challenge.

Paul Huntington 7

Was steady at the back and helped limit the hosts’ attack to very little. Even played a couple of minutes with only one boot on!

Josh Earl 6

The teenager was up against the game’s best player in Duffy and at times in the second half got overloaded on that side.

Daniel Johnson 6

Still looking to rediscover his form of earlier in the season. Went close with a curling shot towards the end but got another booking.

John Welsh 6

Had to watch his step from early on after getting an unnecessary yellow card in the fourth minute.

Billy Bodin 7

Was prepared to try and make things happen on a day when defences were on top. Just needs a bit more polish around the box.

Alan browne 6

Started in the advanced midfield role behind the striker before dropping deeper later in the game. Usual hard-working shift.

Daryl Horgan 6

Saw the odd flash from the winger but didn’t make the impact he wanted. Substituted after an hour.

Louis Moult 6

Worked hard up front but got little service up to him.A bit more joy came his way when he got Hugill for company.

subs used

Tom Barkhuizen 6

Took Horgan’s place as PNE looked to try and get behind the Blades defence.

Calum Woods 6

Returned from a hamstring injury to play the last 22 minutes in place of Fisher.

Jordan Hugill 6

Had PNE’s first shot on target a minute into stoppage-time with a volley.

subs not used

Paul Gallagher, Tommy Spurr, Callum Robinson, Chris Maxwell

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Moore, Wright, Stearman, Heneghan (Basham 59), Baldock, Duffy, Lundstram, Fleck, Lafferty, Sharp (Stevens 90), Donaldson (Evans 59). Subs (not used): O’Connell, Wilson, Carruthers, Eastwood.

referee

Graham Scott6

ATTENDANCE

15,860 (2,659 PNE)