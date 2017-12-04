PNE paired with Wycombe in the FA Cup

Preston North End have been drawn away to League Two side Wycombe Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup.

The visit to Adams Park pitches North End against their former winger Gareth Ainsworth who is manager of the Chairboys.

Gareth Ainsworth in his PNE days

Ainsworth had three spells as a player at Deepdale, making 110 appearances in a PNE shirt.

Third round games will take place between January 5-8.

It was in the FA Cup that North End and Wycombe last met in December 2013, a Kevin Davies goal giving the Lilywhites a 1-0 win in a second round tie.

The cup draw was made on Monday night at Slough Town's ground ahead of their televised tie with Rochdale.

Full third round draw:

Ipswich v Sheffield United

Watford v Bristol City

Birmingham v Burton

Liverpool v Everton

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Woking or Peterborough

Bournemouth v AFC Fylde or Wigan

Coventry v Stoke

Newport v Leeds

Bolton v Huddersfield

Port Vale or Yeovil v Bradford

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Brentford v Notts County

QPR v MK Dons

Manchester United v Derby

Forest Green or Exeter v West Brom

Doncaster v Slough Town or Rochdale

Tottenham v AFC Wimbledon

Middlesbrough v Sunderland

Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester

Blackburn or Crewe v Hull

Cardiff v Mansfield

Manchester City v Burnley

Shrewsbury v West Ham

Wolves v Swansea

Stevenage v Reading

Newcastle v Luton

Millwall v Barnsley

Fulham v Southampton

Wycombe v Preston

Norwich v Chelsea

Gillingham or Carlisle v Sheffield Wednesday