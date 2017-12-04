PNE paired with Wycombe in the FA Cup

Preston North End have been drawn away to League Two side Wycombe Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup.
The visit to Adams Park pitches North End against their former winger Gareth Ainsworth who is manager of the Chairboys.
Ainsworth had three spells as a player at Deepdale, making 110 appearances in a PNE shirt.
Third round games will take place between January 5-8.
It was in the FA Cup that North End and Wycombe last met in December 2013, a Kevin Davies goal giving the Lilywhites a 1-0 win in a second round tie.
The cup draw was made on Monday night at Slough Town's ground ahead of their televised tie with Rochdale.
Full third round draw:
Ipswich v Sheffield United
Watford v Bristol City
Birmingham v Burton
Liverpool v Everton
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Woking or Peterborough
Bournemouth v AFC Fylde or Wigan
Coventry v Stoke
Newport v Leeds
Bolton v Huddersfield
Port Vale or Yeovil v Bradford
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Brentford v Notts County
QPR v MK Dons
Manchester United v Derby
Forest Green or Exeter v West Brom
Doncaster v Slough Town or Rochdale
Tottenham v AFC Wimbledon
Middlesbrough v Sunderland
Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester
Blackburn or Crewe v Hull
Cardiff v Mansfield
Manchester City v Burnley
Shrewsbury v West Ham
Wolves v Swansea
Stevenage v Reading
Newcastle v Luton
Millwall v Barnsley
Fulham v Southampton
Wycombe v Preston
Norwich v Chelsea
Gillingham or Carlisle v Sheffield Wednesday
