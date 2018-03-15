PNE pair Billy Bodin and Chris Maxwell named in Wales squad

Preston North End pair Billy Bodin and Chris Maxwell have been named in Ryan Giggs' first Wales squad.

It will be a long haul trip for the duo, with Wales playing in a four-team competition in China during the international break.

Preston goalkeeper Chris Maxwell

The Welsh take on hosts China on Thursday, March 22, then play either Uruguay or the Czech Republic four days later.

Bodin, 25, has previously represented Wales at Under-21, Under-19 and Under-17 level but this is his first time in the senior squad.

His dad Paul Bodin, played 23 times for Wales in the 1990s.

Bodin was a £500,000 signing from Bristol Rovers in January and he has made 12 appearances in a PNE shirt, scoring once against Nottingham Forest.

Goalkeeper Maxwell made the last Wales squad in November for the World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Republic of Ireland but did not see action.

He is one of three keepers in the squad, together with Crystal Palace's Wayne Hennessy and Ipswich's Michael Crowe.