PNE owner Trevor Hemmings not looking to sell the club

Preston North End have denied reports that owner Trevor Hemmings is looking to sell the club.

It was claimed in a national newspaper that Hemmings was looking at ways of offloading North End which he has owned since 2010 - a £30m valuation was mentioned in the article.

Deepdale

On Sunday night, PNE responded to the speculation.

A club spokesman said: "For the second time this week, the same national newspaper has printed an incorrect news story about Preston North End without having the courtesy of checking out the facts which would have made their stories unprintable.

"On this occasion the article refers incorrectly to the club sounding out offers of around £30m for the transfer of ownership.

"Far from wanting to dispose of the club our immediate focus is to further progress towards the ambition of gaining promotion to the Premier League and to build the new training ground.

"As for the sale of the club, Trevor Hemmings has no intention of selling the club for undervalue and the value of the squad alone far exceeds the value attributed in the newspaper article."