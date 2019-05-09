Youngsters shine in the Preston Schools' Cup Finals at Deepdale

The Dick Clegg Preston Schools’ Cup Finals were held at Deepdale, with more than 230 local children getting to play on Preston North End’s home ground.

There were 10 finals held over the course of Saturday, with big crowds for all games.

Delight for Broughton Primary School in the final of the Dick, Kerr Ladies Shield Under-11s girls at Deepdale

Broughton Primary School won the Dick, Kerr Ladies Shield, beating Queens Drive Primary 4-1, Olivia Rankin netting a hat-trick.

The Melissa Smith Shield was won by Broughton High with a 2-0 victory over Corpus Christi RC High School.

Archbishop Temple CofE High School lifted the Under-14s girls Dixon Cup, winning 6-1 against Our Lady’s RC High School, Olivia Wilding taking the player of the match award.

There was victory too for Archbishop Temple in the girls’ Under-16s Guild Cup.

It's competitive in the Harold Slater Shield Final between Lea Endowed and Broughton

They beat Broughton High 5-2, with their captain Lauren Tunstall named player of the match.

Broughton Primary School won the Harold Slater Shield Under-11s boys, winning 9-3 against Lea Endowed CofE Primary School.

Sam Willingale was player of the game with a fine display in midfield for Broughton.

Theo Collinson netted a hat-trick for Lea Endowed.

Action from Corpus Christi's win over Archbishop Temple in the Mick Baxter Cup Final

Corpus Christi triumphed in the Under-12s boys’ Mick Baxter Cup with an 8-0 win over Archbishop Temple.

Kyle Finch was in fine form for Corpus, with skipper Alfie Raymond taking the player of the game award.

Broughton High won 8-0 against Ashton High to lift the Under-13s boys’ Jack May Cup.

There was better luck for Ashton High at Under-14s and Under-15s level.

Deepdale hosted the Preston Schools' Finals

Ashton won 3-1 against Archbishop Temple to lift the William Dawson Cup, Fin Wallbank taking the player of the game honour.

Their Under-15s side then won the Ord/Hargreaves Cup with a 5-0 victory against Our Lady’s High.

The Under-16s boys’ Lucas Shield was a tight affair with Longridge High winning 1-0 against Broughton.

All money taken on the gate at the finals will be used by the Preston School’s FA to run their six district teams next season.