Youngster Adam O’Reilly hopes for bright future with Preston North End

Preston North End youngster Adam O’Reilly is looking to build on what proved to be a breakthrough 2018/19 season.

The 18-year-old midfielder made his first-team debut in the last campaign, spent time on loan at Hyde United and won the Lilywhites’ scholar of the year award.

Having signed his first pro contract earlier this year, O’Reilly will be a fully fledged member of PNE’s first-team squad in the season ahead.

The Cork-born teenager was recruited by North End in late 2016, O’Reilly have played for Ringmahon Rangers – the same junior club Alan Browne played for.

Last December, he came on as a substitute in PNE’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa – not surprisingly an occasion he looks back on with great pride.

He was on the bench for a handful of other games too, North End boss Alex Neil not afraid to dip into the academy.

O’Reilly told the Football League Education magazine Touchline: “My highlight has got to be my debut.

“From when I first started playing football, that’s what I’ve been working towards.

“Hopefully there’s more to come.

“Having been in the first team, I’ve started to look at my game more and do a lot of analysis.

“It’s things like that off the pitch that will help you on it because I feel more aware of my game, which helps when you make the step up.”

Having moved to England at a young age, O’Reilly is grateful to have been part of a sizeable contingent of Irish players at Deepdale – both at academy and first-team levels.

“To have the other Irish lads here is a massive benefit because they’ve gone through the same situation in terms of leaving home and settling into a new environment, said O’Reilly.

“I always try to be a leader but I know how important the help from the first-team lads can be.

“That makes me want to help others as well.”