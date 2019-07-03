The PNE squad celebrate after their play-off semi-final aggregate win over Derby in 2005

Yellows.....! - Preston North End's yellow kits through the years

Preston North End chose last week to abandon a red away kit for this season and change to yellow.

Here is a look back at some of North End's yellow kits down the years.

You'll just have to trust us that this was yellow! Steve Taylor scores for PNE at Northampton in 1986 - before the days of colour photos in newspapers

1. The classic 'Hobot' kit in 1986/87

Preston hadn't got a shirt sponsor when they played at Reading in September 1990

2. No advertising

Ribble Valley Shelving appeared on the front of Preston's shirts part-way through the 1990/91 season. Graham Shaw holds his head after missing a chance.

3. Put the shelves up.....

Liam Watson sporting PNE's away kit in the 1992/93 campaign against Stoke City

4. The zebra look

