Wigan reject £2m KEY man bid; Paul Cook holding out for DOUBLE amidst Championship interest
Championship clubs look set for a rather hectic January transfer window, as they aim to complete new deals.
And we've rounded up the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours - with news from Leeds United, Birmingham, West Brom, Hull City and more!
1. Che Adams latest
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has insisted Leeds target Che Adams is going nowhere this month. The winger came on as a sub in the Saints win against Leicester City yesterday. (Various)
2. Whites eye midfielder
Leeds United will have to battle Tottenham, West Brom and Chelsea for 4.2m-rated Ivan Lepinjica. (Tportal)
3. Two Championship clubs target Premier League attacker
West Brom are reportedly keen to beat Championship rivals Leeds United to the signing of Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick. (Football Insider)
4. Premier League giants target big bid for starlet
Manchester United have submitted a 12.5 million bid for Birmingham Citys 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham. (The Mirror)
