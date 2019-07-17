Championship rumours

Wigan Athletic close in on former PNE striker Jordan Hugill, Bookies' front runners for Sheffield Wednesday manager revealed, Bristol City midfielder set for loan move, Leeds Utd target Inter Milan starlet defender - Championship rumours

It looks set to be another busy day across the Championship today.

These are the latest headlines and rumours from around the league...

The five front-runners to become the next Sheffield Wednesday manager, are, according to the bookies, Gianfranco Zola (7/4), Chris Hughton (4/1), Giovanni Van Bronckhorst (5/1), Fatih Tekke (6/1) and Lee Bullen (6/1) (Sky Bet)
Leeds still hold hopes of Kalvin Phillips signing a new contract with the club, but their initial offer is believed to require further negotiation. (Football League World)
Galatasaray are edging closer to completing a deal for Fulham flop Jean Michael Serri, who is set to travel to Turkey later in the week. (Tutto Mercato)
Bristol City's young midfielder Rory Holden looks set for a loan move to Walsall, as he looks to gain more first team experience. (Bristol Post) - Pictured: Lee Johnson
