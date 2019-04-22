Wigan 2 Preston North End 0 - As it happened at the DW Stadium Preston striker Lukas Nmecha in action against Wigan Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End were beaten by Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium. For a look back at how the action unfolded, scroll back through our live blog. Press F5 to refresh the page, Wigan Athletic 2 Preston North End 0 - Match report on defeat for 10-man PNE at the DW Stadium Easter derby clash – Preston boss Alex Neil has targeted a win double over the Bank holiday weekend