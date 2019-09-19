Where Preston North End stand in the table of football-related arrests plus Man Utd, Man City & Liverpool

Hate crime reports at football matches rose by almost 50 per cent during the 2018-19 season compared to the previous campaign.

Data released by the Home Office stated that incidents of hate crime were reported at 193 matches between August 1, 2018 and July 31, 2019, a 47 per cent rise compared to 131 matches the year before.

The Home Office report said that of those hate crime incidents, 79 per cent related to race. It stated that the increase may be due to improvements in recording the data.

The number of arrests for racist and indecent chanting fell from 15 in 2017-18 to 14 in 2018-19.

However, it is twice as many as the number of arrests for the same offence in 2016-17 – just seven.

The figures also showed that the number of new football banning orders issued during the 2018-19 season rose by 19 per cent compared to the previous year.

Just under a third (31 per cent) of the total banning orders in force at August 1, 2019 were issued during the 2018-19 campaign, covering the period August 1, 2018 to July 31, 2019.

Supporters of Championship club Stoke were issued the highest number of new banning orders during that time – 46.

Their Staffordshire neighbours Port Vale, in League Two, were second on the list with 31.

Supporters of Premier League club Newcastle have the most banning orders in force overall at 71, eight fewer than in the previous season.

There were 1,771 football banning orders in force on August 1, 2019, a decrease of three per cent compared to the same date in 2018, when 1,822 were in force.

The duration of a banning order, which are used to bar individuals from attending matches and in some cases can require them to surrender their passports ahead of overseas fixtures, can range from a minimum of three years up to a maximum of 10 years.

The data also showed that football-related arrests had dropped by 10 per cent in 2018-19 compared to the previous season.

There were 1,381 football-related arrests in England and Wales in the 2018-19 season.

The clubs with the highest number of arrests were Stoke (80), Leeds (49) and Aston Villa (42) according to the data.

Of the 1,381 arrests under Schedule 1 of the Football Spectators’ Act 1989, the most common types of offence were public disorder (38 per cent) and violent disorder (19 per cent).

A further 155 were made by British Transport Police and there were 347 ‘other’ arrests at football matches which did not fall under Schedule 1 of the Football Spectators Act.

The statistics are supplied by the 43 police forces in England and Wales and British Transport Police . Here, the Here is the full list of football-related arrests, club by club:

1. Stoke 80

2. Leeds 49

3. Aston Villa 42

4. Sheffield United 41

5. Manchester City 39

6. Manchester United 36

7. Sunderland, Tottenham 34

9. Chelsea 30, Newcastle 30

11. Bristol City, Derby 28

13. Arsenal, Millwall 27

15. Sheffield Wednesday 26

16. Coventry , West Ham 25

18. Birmingham 24

19. Everton 23

20. West Bromwich 22

21. Burnley, Charlton, Middlesbrough, Southampton, Swansea 19

26. Doncaster, Leicester, Wolves 18

29. Blackburn, Blackpool, Mansfield, Nottingham Forest 17

33. Brighton 16

34. Chesterfield, Crewe 15

36. Cardiff , Liverpool 14

38. Plymouth, Portsmouth, Tranmere 13

41. Barnsley, Brentford, Bristol Rovers, Crystal Palace 12

45. Lincoln, Luton, Preston 11

48. Rotherham, Scunthorpe, Shrewsbury, Walsall 10

52. Bolton, Bury , Halifax, Ipswich, Oldham, Macclesfield, Northampton, Norwich, Oxford, QPR 8

62. Wrexham 7

63. Fulham, Grimsby, Hull, MK Dons 6

67. Gillingham, Huddersfield, Port Vale 5

70. Fleetwood, Notts County, Reading 4

73. Bournemouth, Bradford, Carlisle, Exeter, Swindon, Watford, Wigan 3

80. Bromley, Cheltenham, Colchester, Leyton Orient , Southend, Aldershot, Burton, Cambridge, Dagenham, Forest Green, Gateshead, Hartlepool, Maidstone, Newport, Rochdale, Stevenage, Wycombe 1