Where do Preston North End stand in Championship’s Fair Play table?

Preston might be seeing red too often but they are not the Championship bad boys.

The Lilywhites are sixth in the FA’s Fair Play table which tots up points for bookings and sendings-off.

Alex Neil’s men have the joint-highest number of red cards, their eight dismissals matched by Nottingham Forest.

But when it comes to yellow cards, North End are at the other end of the pile.

Only four teams in the division have had fewer cautions – Swansea (45), Hull (68), Rotherham (70) and Blackburn (71).

Like PNE, Stoke City have had 73 yellows.

The Fair Play table sees four points given for every booking.

Ten points are dished out for a sending-off for denying a goalscoring opportunity or for two bookable offences.

Red cards for serious foul play, violent conduct, using foul and abusive language and for spitting, attract 12 points.

Preston have accumulated 380 points in their 48 league and cup games to date.

Forest top the table with 530 points and have had 111 yellow cards.

Derby (418) are in second, Wigan (404) third, QPR (404) fourth and Leeds (382) fifth. Swansea are the angels of the Championship with 192 points accumulated.

Three of PNE’s red cards this season have been shown to Ben Pearson.

Ryan Ledson’s dismissal at Wigan on Easter Monday was his second dismissal.

Darnell Fisher, Josh Earl and Chris Maxwell have all seen red in 2018/19.

The retrospective ban given to Paul Gallagher does not seem to be included in the table.

Preston’s eight red cards is their highest tally in recent seasons.

In 2012/13 and again in 2013/14, four players were dismissed.

There was one red card in 2014/15, and four in 2015/16.

In 2016/17 six players took an early bath, and last season there were five dismissals.

With regard to how the red cards this term might have affected the result, the first one for Pearson against Bolton came after the final whistle.

The other two dismissals came in defeats to Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds.

Ledson’s first red was in the League Cup win at Leeds, with Monday’s sending-off coming when they were 1-0 down.

Fisher was sent off in the closing stages of the 1-0 win at Blackburn last month.

Maxwell and Earl saw red for two bookings in draws with Ipswich and Swansea.