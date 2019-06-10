When Preston North End goalkeeper Thorsten Stuckmann was PNE's penalty-scoring hero

Jordan Pickford scoring from the penalty spot for England in their Nations League shoot-out win over Switzerland on Sunday made the headlines.

The former Preston North End loan goalkeeper found the net in impressive style in the 6-5 win on penalties which followed a 0-0 draw in 120 minutes of action.

Thorsten Stuckmann is congratulated by his Preston team-mates after scoring the winning penalty at Oldham

But who can remember Thorsten Stuckmann doing likewise for PNE a few years ago?

Stucki scored the winning penalty in the northern area semi final of the Johnstone's Paint Trophy against Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park in November 2014.

The giant German slammed his spot-kick into the roof of the net in a marathon shoot-out which ended 10-9.

He had saved earlier in the shoot-out from Oldham's Mike Jones.

During his time at Deepdale, Stuckmann had a pretty good record when facing penalties and it turned out he didn't mind them taking them either.