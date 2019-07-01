What does the future hold for Preston North End's Callum Robinson?

The future of Preston North End’s Callum Robinson always had the potential of becoming a saga this summer and so that has proved.

Even as he sunned himself in Ibiza after being given an extended summer break due to international duty, back on these shores speculation was doing the rounds.

Preston's Callum Robinson

On Saturday morning, Sky Sports News ran a yellow ticker to say Norwich City had bid £6m for the 24-year-old.

It didn’t take long for PNE to issue a denial on social media, pointing out that no bids were on the table for any of their players.

There is no doubt that there has been interest from the Canaries who are seeking to bolster their squad ready for the Premier League.

But for now anyway, it looks like Norwich have moved on and have others in their sights.

Whatever weight the £6m bid story had, that would not be enough to tempt PNE to sell Robinson.

One North End supporter asked on Twitter whether the £6m was for Robinson’s right leg or his left.

They probably weren’t wrong, double that figure and you might be in the ballpark of an asking price.

Robinson is due back in the next day or so to start training at Springfields.

His season ran until June 10 playing for the Republic of Ireland – as did that of Sean Maguire – and PNE gave both a few extra days off to take that into account.

The hope at Deepdale is that at some point, Robinson chooses to negotiate a new contract, his current deal now having less than a year left.

It is understandable that those representing him have been looking at what the Premier League has to offer.

Robinson scored 13 goals last season and would no doubt have hit the 20 plus mark had injury not ruled him out for more than three months.

If Norwich are no longer in the running, it is one less in a limited field on those clubs who could potentially be keen for a player of his ilk.

Bournemouth were linked in January while Robinson was being nursed back to full fitness after surgery to repair a ruptured hamstring tendon.

They have yet to resurface in terms of the speculation.

The picture will naturally come clearer between now and August 8 – the close of the transfer window.

Should Robinson move on, he would be hard to replace, 13 goals in the main from the wing an impressive tally.

If he decides to stay, what a big asset he can be for North End.