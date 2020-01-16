West Bromwich increase efforts to sign Croatian star, Rangers and Celtic eye Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Fulham linked with move for Rangers defender - Championship rumours

Here is all the latest:

West Bromwich Albion are understood to be stepping up their efforts to sign Croatian star Mislav Orsic, who has scored 19 goals this season, including a Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta. (Birmingham Mail)

Hull City look likely to part companywith striker Nouha Dicko on a permanent basis this month, and are ready to listen to offers for the forward currently on loan with Vitesse.

Hull City look likely to part company with striker Nouha Dicko on a permanent basis this month, and are ready to listen to offers for the forward currently on loan with Vitesse. (Hull Daily Mail)

Cardiff City are rumoured to be plotting a move for Rennes defender Souleyman Doumbia, who is desperate to leave the Ligue 1 high-flyers in the pursuit of first team football. (L'Equipe)

Rangers and Celtic are among a number of clubs looking to sign Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson. His contract is set to expire this summer, meaning he could be available on the cheap. (Sheffield Star)

Brentford are said to have cooled their interest in Celta Vigo midfielder Emre Mor, after members of the playing squad reportedly raised concerns over his potential signing. (Sport Witness)

Nottingham Forest are now odds-on favourites to land Brighton's veteran striker Glenn Murray this month, with Reading and Aston Villa trailing behind them in the distance. (Sky Bet)

Fulham have been linked with a move for Rangers defender Connor Goldson, as they look to shore up their back line ahead of a push for the promotion play-off places. (Football Insider)

Swansea City have completed a loan move for Chelsea midfielder Connor Gallagher, who impressed during the first half of the season during a spell with Charlton Athletic. (Various)