West Bromwich Albion eye move for former Preston North End star, AC Milan target Wigan Athletic full-back, Huddersfield Town and Charlton Athletic among Championship sides scrapping for Blackburn Rovers midfielder - Championship rumours

Here is all the latest from the Championship:

Former Preston North End star Callum Robinson is being lined up by West Bromwich Albion, who are looking to launch a move for the out of favour Sheffield United forward. (The Sun)

Burnley have made the decision to recall forward Nahki Wells from Queens Park Rangers, as the likes of Bristol City and Nottingham Forest close in on the 4m-rated player.

AC Milan are set to escalate their attempts to sign Wigan Athletic full-back Antonee Robinson, and will look to prise him away from the Latics with a bid of up to £10 million. (Sky Sports)

Huddersfield Town and Charlton Athletic are among a number of Championship sides said to be scrapping it out for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Richie Smallwood, who is likely to be moved on before the deadline. (Team Talk)

Middlesbrough have been tipped to beat Celtic to Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic, despite the Croatia international spending last season on loan with the Scottish Premiership side. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is understood to be on the radar of a host of Championship sides, with Derby County and Fulham among those looking to sign the USA international on loan. (The 72)

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that veteran midfielder Claudio Yacob has left the club by mutual consent, after not playing a single game for the club over the past ten months. (Nottingham Post)

West Bromwich Albion and Derby County are said to have joined a three-way scrap for St Etienne defender Harold Moukoudi, who has been capped at senior level by Cameroon. (L'Equipe)

Cardiff City are reportedly ready to hijack Sheffield Wednesday's loan move for Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham, and could offer the Premier League outfit a higher wage contribution than the Owls. (Wales Online)

