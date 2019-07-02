West Bromwich Albion agree loan deal for Benfica playmaker, Middlesbrough eye Sunderland goalkeeper, Fulham and Sheffield United in hunt to sign £15m Boro’s striker - Championship rumours

Here is the latest gossip and news from around the Championship.

French reports have claimed that the Qatari Sports Investment group are in advanced talks over buying a stake in Leeds United, which could see the club massively profit financially. (Football League World)

Hull City have again been linked with Liverpool teenager Ben Woodburn, who has been tipped to join the Tigers for another spell in the Championship.

West Bromwich Albion are said to have agreed a deal to loan Benfica playmaker Filip Krovinovic, as manager Slaven Bilic looks to freshen up the side. (Express and Star)

Middlesbrough are believed to be chasing Sunderland goalkeeper to boost their options between the sticks, and could sign Jon McLaughlin, who could cost around £5 million. (Team Talk)

Leeds are looking to include an option-to-buy clause in their agreement with Wolves to loan striker Helder Costa, who looks to be moving closer to an Elland Road move. (The Mirror)

Sheffield Wednesday have again been linked with Lee Cattermole, who has been tipped for a reunion with Steve Bruce after leaving Sunderland on Monday. (The Sun)

Both Fulham and Sheffield United have apparently put off Middlesbrough’s Britt Assombalonga, with Boro’s alleged £15m valuation of the player cooling their interest. (HITC)

Hull City have again been linked with Liverpool teenager Ben Woodburn, who has been tipped to join the Tigers for another spell in the Championship. (Goal)

Ex-Cardiff City loanee Victor Camarasa is looking for an immediate return to the Premier League, and could a target for West Ham United. (HITC)

Huddersfield Town defender Mathias Jorgensen looks set to leave the club, after Fenerbahce reportedly tabled a €3.5m bid to secure his services. (The 72)