Weekend betting: Will Preston North End bring back the points from Nottingham Forest?

Local betting expert Joe Whitaker casts his eye over the sporting action in the Premier League and the weekend’s horse racing action

North End travel to Nottingham Forest looking for their first win on the road this season.

Fancy a flutter this weekend?

They have won all three at home so far and looked handy in doing so.

Alex Neil will be itching for three points away from Deepdale, though this is by no means a decent chance to get that.

Forest have looked dangerous so far this season and gave their local rivals Derby a 3-0 thumping in the League Cup at home midweek. The City Ground should be lively on the back of this and it will be a tough afternoon in store for the visitors.

That’s not to say they won’t get anything though, and a score draw at 7/2 could easily happen.

On a first goalscorer front, I like the look of Billy Bodin at odds of around 10/1.

He is clearly in the manager’s plans and should be sharper with every week under his belt.

In the Premier League, Manchester United’s visit to Southampton stars us off this weekend, in what could be a tricky contest for The Red Devils.

The bookies have United at around the 11/10 mark which sums up their chances. They should win but you would not be surprised if they didn’t beat a Southampton side that have looked energised so far this season.

Chelsea welcome Sheffield United to Stamford Bridge in what should be a lively encounter.

Looking at Chris Wilder’s team so far this season they look they are going to turn up and have a go at everyone.

I do fancy the Blades to get a goal here but I also fancy Frank Lampard to get his first win at home. Chelsea to win and both teams to score can be backed at 5/2 which could tee up a nice accumulator.

Another London side looking for their first win at home this season is Crystal Palace who host Aston Villa. Roy Hodgson’s side didn’t look anything special until they went and won at Old Trafford last weekend.

I fancy them to build on that again and take all three here.

I thought Villa looked good in beating Everton last Friday night though they did ride their luck at times. Crystal Palace to win with both teams scoring can be backed at around 7/2 which could prove a decent price.

To continue with the win and both score theme, Liverpool away to Burnley must be a sound-enough selection. They left it late to concede at home last weekend though with no value in backing them to win these days, it can pay to get that bigger price by chancing them to concede. Burnley are a capable side and can cause teams problems.

This can be backed at 2/1 to complete the treble of Chelsea, Palace and Liverpool all to win with both teams scoring paying a handsome 40/1!

The Beverley Bullet (3:15) is always a decent sprint to watch and it takes a fast horse to get in front over the 5furlong straight at Beverley.

Course and distance form can count for a lot here and I like the look of David Griffith’s ORNATE at around 9/1. He was clearly outclassed at a big price in the Nunthorpe at York though this is much more his level.

Down south at Sandown, the Atalanta Stakes (3:00) looks like being a penalty kick for the well regarded JUBILOSO.

The well bred Sir Michael Stoute filly has come up a little short in festival company over the summer though again, this is more realistic. If you can get anything bigger than Even money it should be worthwhile.