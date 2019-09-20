Weekend betting: Preston North End will be favourites at St Andrew’s

Local betting expert Joe Whitaker casts his eye over the weekend’s sporting action in the Championship, Premier League and horseracing at Newbury

North End are back on the road again and head south down the M6 to Birmingham City’s St Andrew’s.

Fancy a flutter this weekend?

It’s a ground where they seem to have had mixed fortunes at over the years.

I’ve seen them win and lose there, and it’s one of those where you just never know what you will get.

It is early days in the league, we haven’t seen October yet, though whispers of positivity are swirling around the fans.

Last weekend they dispatched a Brentford side who are fancied to do something this season, and they did it with relative ease.

I do fancy them to get another three points this weekend and it’s a sign of their success that the bookies have them as favourites.

If you can get anywhere around 7/4 then it’s worthwhile in my eyes.

For a first goalscorer I’d look no further than the fit again Sean Maguire.

He looked sharp as ever in putting PNE in front last Saturday.

At 5/1 he should still be value for the same again.

It looks like a tricky weekend for punters with the early kick off a difficult one on paper, just how the bookies like it.

Tottenham Hotspur travel to the East Midlands looking to get back to basics in the league after a tough 2-2 Champions League draw in Athens midweek.

That European jaunt should only help Leicester this weekend and at 2/1 you could easily make a case for them.

Another home side you would probably want in your bets this weekend is Everton who welcome Sheffield United to Goodison Park.

The Blades are now without a win in three in the league and though Everton were poor last weekend, getting beat by Bournemouth 3-1, they are much better than that.

It is questionable whether 4/6 is much value, though you would fancy it to happen.

To make up the treble I was surprised to see Norwich City as big as 3/1 away to Burnley.

The Clarets are without a win in five in all competitions and Norwich will be high on confidence after beating Premeir League champions Manchester City at Carrow Road last weekend.

I think Teemu Pukki and Co will fancy their chances of picking up more points here and 3/1 looks like good value to me for the punters.

That treble pays 20/1 and could give you a run for your money.

The last Saturday in summer is a rather subdued one as far as the racing programme is concerned.

Soon enough we will have the stars over the jumps battling it out though we have to wait a little longer.

The Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury sees two year old sprinters race it out.

And the current favourite PIERRE LAPPIN at 4/1 looks like he could be potentially very smart out of Roger Varian’s juvenile crop.

Only once raced, he won at Haydock in May very well and has been kept fresh for a race like this before heading into his classic season.

It wouldn’t surprise if he was to win this in fine style.

Have a great weekend folks and enjoy the action sensibly.