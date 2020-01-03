Weekend betting: Preston North End’s odds to KO Premier League Norwich City in FA Cup 3rd round

Local betting expert Joe Whitaker casts his eye over the weekend’s sporting action in the FA Cup third round and horseracing.

Happy New Year everybody and let’s hope the magic of the cup this weekend can get us off to a flyer.

It’s a tough time of late for North End, with the goals drying up and the confidence rocked.

This weekend should work as a welcome distraction for Alex Neil’s men and maybe a perfect time to freshen things up with some squad rotation.

Norwich should come and have a go which is what we want, leaving more space in behind and I fancy Preston to get something.

They have been made 6/5 favourites by the bookmakers expecting some changes from the Canaries and I think the 9/1 on a 2-1 home win could be decent.

For a first goalscorer Billy Bodin could find the game to his liking should he start and he’s 7/1 to score first.

I always advise caution when it comes to FA Cup weekends and this one is no different. At first glance it looks straightforward enough to find three teams though it’s never always that simple.

Southampton find themselves in great form at the moment with the pressure easing in the league somewhat, they would enjoy a good cup run. They are 8/15 to beat a struggling Huddersfield and it looks worthwhile for a decent home banker.

Hull City make the trip to fellow Yorkshire outfit Rotherham and whilst the Millers are more than capable of an upset, I can see Hull being good value at 6/4 to get themselves into the next round.

Another in form championship side Brentford, look a big price at home to Stoke at 7/10. They have found their teeth of late and does Stoke manager Martin O’Neill really want the distraction of the FA Cup given their precarious league position?

The treble would pay 11/2 and could be potentially be a straightforward way to some new year profits.

It’s the Veterans Handicap Chase at Sandown Park which is always a great race to watch, with the 10 year old+ oldies going over the fences. Venetia Williams is always on form going into the New Year and BURTONS WELL has the form over fences at Aintree and Uttoxeter to make his presence felt here. He is an 8/1 chance currently and I think he should run a huge race.