Weekend betting: Preston North End’s hot streak can continue plus boxer Scott Fitzgerald’s chances against the ‘Big Cheese’

North End head down to Reading before a massive week of two home games.

Scott Fitzgerald (right) takes on Ted Cheeseman this evening

I just have a good feeling about them at the moment and I would be backing them to come back up north with three points.

A 2-1 away win can be backed at 8/1, as can man of the moment, Daniel Johnson to score first!

I was surprised to see Aston Villa as big a price as 6/4 at home to Brighton. Yes, Brighton did look good when beating Spurs 3-0 at home, though the away side were clearly not right that day. A trip to Villa Park isn’t an easy Saturday for anyone and I think Villa look a big price given that they look to have found their feet recently.

Another home side I also feel could prove some value is Wolves at home to Southampton at around 5/6. They have won their last four in all competitions and are clearly a smart outfit on their day.

To roll the treble over to Sunday isn’t something I would normally recommend.

It’s nice to have your pocket lined for Saturday night but I can’t get away from the fact Liverpool are priced at 7/10.

I would never have backed anyone to beat United at Old Trafford in the past but those days are gone. Given the injuries to Pogba and De Gea, I just cannot see Liverpool not finding a way to win.

The treble pays 13/2 and looks a good bet to me this weekend.

Over to the racing and it’s back to Ascot we go for another dose of late season flat action. The QIPCO QE2 Stakes sees the best over the mile and it looks a tasty renewal with French star THE REVENANT priced up at 5/2 to take the spoils back over the Channel. The talk is strong that connections fancy him though I would take him on myself with David O’Meara’s LORD GLITTERS.

The grey loves it on soft going and has won at Ascot before. At 7/1 I feel he represents more value for your pound.

And finally, Larches fighter Scott Fitzgerald goes over to Newcastle to take on Ted Cheeseman for the British title.

We haven’t seen the war of words that we did prior to the Fowler fight, which is probably a good thing, as an indicator for how well his training has gone. I fancy him to get the job done and possibly a late stoppage this time. He is 5/2 to stop his opponent and that looks good enough for me.