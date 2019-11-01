Weekend betting: Preston North End’s chances of an away win at Charlton and Liverpool and Man Utd fancied to keep runs going

Local betting expert Joe Whitaker casts his eye over the weekend’s sporting action in the Premier League, Championship and horseracing.

It’s a Sunday game for North End this weekend after a late move, much to the dismay of fans.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (centre) is in red-hot form at the moment

This shouldn’t do them any harm, however, providing it is the side that turned up for the second half last weekend and not the first.

The momentum is clearly with PNE at the moment, as is the luck it could be argued.

As I’ve said before though, good teams find a way to win and it’s not a bad sign at all.

With that in mind I would back North End to win here, though you can see us conceding.

Fancy a flutter this weekend?

A tasty 3-1 away win is 16/1 whilst the red-hot Tom Barkhuizen can be backed at 6/1 to score first.

Elsewhere, the Premier League football looks like it should be straightforward enough with some well-fancied sides expected to win.

That could mean a bad weekend in store for the bookies but of course, there is normally one or two results which save their bacon.

I was surprised to see Manchester United better than evens for the away trip to Bournemouth.

They looked a new side with Anthony Martial back up front and the form of Marcus Rashford is starting to really take off.

They are by no means out of the woods yet but it wouldn’t surprise me should they go on a run and 6/5 looks a good price for the lunchtime kick off away side.

Another away team I fancy to get the maximum points is Liverpool at Aston Villa.

They looked vulnerable at the back last weekend against Spurs, though you always felt they would get their noses in front, which they did.

It’s never an easy one away at Villa Park, though even at 2/5 I feel they justify a place in your bets.

To round off an in form, away day treble it will have to be Chelsea away to Watford. The two late goals they conceded at Burnley flattered the Clarets, with the away side looking dangerous every time they went forward. They should have too much for a Watford side which is quickly looking doomed and at 8/15 , they make the treble pay 4/1.

On the racing front it’s the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby which is always a decent race to watch, easing us back into the jumps action. DEFINITELY RED, a favourite around the Grand National fences the last few renewals, looks an interesting one. He won the race last year by two lengths and could he hard to beat again, given his love for chasing. The ten year old could be a shrewd bet at 5/1.

ADJALI in the Sodexo Handicap Hurdle (2:45) Ascot is another I fancy to go close. With Daryl Jacob declared on board nice and early this week, the vibes from Nicky Henderson are good and at 6/1 it could prove value for a young horse on the way up.

Enjoy your weekend folks and keep the punting fun.