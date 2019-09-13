WEEKEND BETTING: Preston North End can sting the Bees, plus Man Utd and Liverpool odds & the St Leger

Local betting expert Joe Whitaker casts his eye over the weekend’s sporting action with the return of the Premier League, Championship and the St Leger at Doncaster.

North End welcome Brentford to Deepdale hoping for a fourth straight home win in the league. Brentford had been a bit of a disappointment until they beat Derby 3-0 at home before the international break. They could have done without that break and it’s up to Alex Neil’s men to stop their upward curve. I do fancy PNE to do just that though, and Josh Harrop could be the man to break the deadlock at Deepdale. He’s come on strongly this season so far and at odds of around 12/1, he could be our man.

Fancy a flutter this weekend?

It’s a tasty fixture to start proceedings for the lunchtime kick off at Anfield, where Newcastle arrive on Merseyside hoping for another shock away win this season.

Not many of us will have given them a chance at Spurs last month but they got the three points.

The odds-makers still don’t give them a chance though, with Liverpool as short as 1/5 with some of the bookies!

As good as the Reds are I think that’s far too short a price. From a value perspective I would rather take a chance on Sadio Mane to score any time in the match at Even money.

Manchester United, who are winless in three league games, welcome Leicester to Old Trafford. Should that run stretch to four then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must be under some real pressure so early in the season.

The truth is the standards at the club have dipped alarmingly and it’s not really a shock anymore for the Red Devils to get beaten.

Leicester are possibly one of the worst sides to face under such circumstances, with a nothing-to-lose approach and some real quality to match it. I was surprised to see United odds-against for the three points, I must admit. There simply is no value in backing them at a price shorter than Evens. The draw at 11/4 looks much more of a tempting proposition.

An even money chance I do think is worthwhile putting on the coupon is Arsenal away to Watford on Sunday.

It’s been a slow start to the season for the Hornets and it just shows how quickly a side can lose their momentum.

This has cost their boss his job and I fancy Arsenal to get what should be a routine away win here.

The famous St Leger on Doncaster’s Town Moor is always a great meeting to finish off the flat season. We have a hot favourite in the form of LOGICIAN, trained by John Gosden and ridden by the timeless hands of Frankie Dettori. The son of Frankel is clearly well regarded by his connections and he does look special. He is best priced around Evens, though I am always a fan of taking a short priced favourite on, especially with the youngsters!

Aidan O’Brien’s IL PARIDISO looks interesting being dropped back in trip after not disgracing himself against Stradavarious over two miles at York.

It wouldn’t surprise me if his connections have got this spot on and the 6/1 for the well bred Galileo colt could look very big indeed.