Weekend betting: Back Preston North End to win derby against Blackburn Rovers

Local betting expert Joe Whitaker casts his eye over the weekend’s sporting action in the Premier League, Championship and racing.

At Deepdale it’s a good old fashioned Lancashire hotpot to warm us up as the autumn chill sets in.

Fancy a flutter this weekend?

Fans will be pleased with how PNE came away with what was a fair point against arguably the best side in the Championship, Leeds in midweek.

With Paul Gallagher nicely rested and to come back in you have to fancy North End to get one over on their rivals.

Gally can be backed at 8/1 to score first, as can the Lilywhites to win 2-1.

The Premier League action is spread nicely over Saturday and Sunday this weekend, with Manchester City hosting Aston Villa for the lunchtime kick-off today.

Pep Guardiola’s men got a boost from their neighbours across town last Sunday with Liverpool dropping two points at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

They will look to capitalise on that in the early kick-off and they should beat Villa easily enough.

I can’t advise anyone to back a team at 1/10 though, so give the price a boost by backing the both teams to score with a home win at 11/8.

Another side I think could be a shout for the both teams to score and win is Everton down at Brighton.

They looked like a side determined to turn their season around when beating West Ham last weekend and another win here could be massive.

Brighton always look like they have a goal in them at home though so back the Toffees to win with both teams scoring at a tasty 4/1.

To complete the treble how about rolling it over to Sunday and backing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United boys to get a much-needed win at Norwich. They also looked determined to silence their critics last weekend and created chances against the best defence in the league.

If they do the same again they should outscore Norwich. United to win with both teams scoring is 9/4 and the treble would pay a very nice 37/1. You just never know.

It is nice to have Cheltenham back for the racing on Saturdays. The Pertemps Handicap Hurdle sees Harriet Graham’s AYE RIGHT go off as the likely favourite around 6/1. The son of Yeats is highly rated and looks like he could get his season off to a flyer.

Over at Doncaster I like the look of Tim Easterby’s ART POWER at 9/2 in the Doncaster Stakes. The grey won very well at York last time out on soft going so ticks all the boxes for another big run.

Enjoy your weekend folks and if you are having a bet, keep it fun.