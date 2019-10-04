WEEKEND BETTING: Back Preston North End to get the better of Barnsley

Local betting expert Joe Whitaker casts his eye over the weekend’s sporting action with the focus on Preston North End, the Premier League and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

It is another home game at Deepdale for North End.

Fancy a flutter this weekend?

They have looked a tad laboured the last couple of games and Tuesday showed just how much we need Paul Gallagher for that little bit of cutting edge.

They have an easy one in Barnsley though who have so far struggled up in the Championship, collecting six points from 10 games.

Gallagher should start this weekend and he can be backed at 9/1 to score first, whilst 3-1 to the home side looks good value at 12/1.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur head to the South Coast for the lunchtime kick-off at Brighton and they could really do with a win to the steady ship.

All is clearly not well with them at the moment and they haven’t got the easiest place to go to when in need of three points to take the pressure off.

The bookies make them an even-money chance and I do fancy them to put the horror show of midweek, losing 7-2 to Bayern Munich, behind them with a win.

Another big club away from home looking for a win this weekend is Everton at Burnley.

Again here, things don’t seem to be going well, with new players needing time to settle in and a new manager trying to impose his own style.

It looks like Silva will be given plenty of time to make things work and I have a feeling they could get something in East Lancashire.

At 7/4 they look worthy of making the Saturday treble!

To carry on with the away day theme, I can’t resist siding with Sheffield United to get a massive three points at Watford.

Considering they went to Goodison Park and won 2-0, they should fancy their chances of doing similar at Vicarage Road. You cannot help but like Chris Wilder and his side, approaching every game like a mini cup final.

I was surprised to see them priced up as big as 5/2 and they could just lead to a nice Saturday winner for some weekend spends.

The treble pays around 16/1.

It is Arc weekend of course in the racing, with all eyes on the famous Longchamp course outside Paris.

Can anyone beat superstar filly ENABLE? I don’t think so, at least not this weekend.

She is an unsurprisingly short price at around 8/11 to win though the each way market is the best route to go down for a bet.

The Juddmonte winner JAPAN looks the most likely challenger and if you can get 6/1 it should be an easy enough bet to get at least your money back with a little bit of profit. It would be hard to see Aidan O’Brien’s colt not get a place.