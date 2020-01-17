Weekend betting: Back Preston North End to get back on track against Charlton Athletic

Local betting expert Joe Whitaker casts his eye over the weekend’s sporting action in the Premier League, Championship and horseracing.

North End come up against a Charlton side under Lee Bowyer who are extremely hit and miss this weekend.

They are clearly no mugs however after holding West Bromwich to a 2-2 draw at home last Saturday.

The Addicks have just lost playmaker Conor Gallagher, who now heads to Swansea on loan from Chelsea, and I feel that could be a big loss for them.

Alex Neil will have been looking at ways to get his side creating more chances after a pretty drab showing at Blackburn.

I think they will find a way to get the three points though and a 2-1 home win looks good at 8/1.

Josh Harrop scored a wonder goal and showed his class last weekend and I can see him bagging again at 10/1 to score first.

It’s always nice to write this on the back of a winning treble. I hope a few got on and took the bookies for a few quid. Why not get another?

It doesn’t look the easiest of weekends in the top flight.

The Saturday lunchtime kick-off sees Tottenham head to rejuvenated neighbours Watford and that looks like a potential banana skin to avoid.

A price that caught my eye straightaway was Norwich City at home to struggling Bournemouth.

Both sides are in a relegation fight and it’s fair to say should the Canaries not win then they are as good as down.

I think 5/4 for them to do so is too big however and I wouldn’t like to lay a lump on that.

Eddie Howe looks like a boss under the cosh for the first time at Bournemouth and I think it could get worse before it gets better for him.

Another home side I think look good value is Southampton who host Wolves.

I don’t normally advocate taking Wolves on at all as I think they can be a very decent outfit, though the Saints are flying with Danny Ings looking like he will score every week.

The pressure is off them now and should they win they will be level on points with Wolves. At 6/4 I think it’s another that is worth a place in your bets.

This is another weekend I think it’s worth rolling your dough over to the Sunday and keeping your slips in your wallet overnight.

Liverpool welcome their old rivals Manchester United to Anfield, with the league title surely now theirs.

They are available at 2/5 and I just cannot see them failing to win given their class at the moment.

That treble will return just over 6/1 and has every chance.

The Clarence House Chase at Ascot sees a renewal of the rivalry between DEFI DU SEUIL and Un De Sceaux that brought an exciting finish in the Tingle Creek in December.

Personally I cannot see the Irish raider reversing form as I think Defi has another gear, and at 4/5 I would be backing Philip Hobbs’ star to confirm superiority.

Have a great weekend folks.