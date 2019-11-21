We won't be selling in January says Preston North End manager Alex Neil

Alex Neil says Preston North End won't be selling players in the January transfer window.

The Lilywhites' strong start to the season has inevitably seen key players attract attention but Neil was robust about the plans for January when speaking at Springfields on Thursday morning.

Preston manager Alex Neil with Alan Browne (left) and Ben Pearson

During his pre-match press conference to look ahead to Saturday's visit to Derby County, the North End manager was asked about the forthcoming window.

Neil said: "We won't be selling anybody in January. Speaking frankly, why should we let anybody go in January?

"If we did I think it would be a catastrophic mistake because of what we have done.

"I don't think it is even something we should consider doing.

"These lads are happy to be here, want to be here, we think we are on the cusp of doing something quite special.

"This is certainly the closest we have been for a number of years."

Neil said that in terms of bringing players in, recruitment was an ongoing process.

"We have started to turn our attention to January," said Neil.

"We are five or six weeks away and it is an ongoing process. More time will be invested in it over the next few weeks."

Neil added: "We will see what the window brings. If you ask me, you need to try and strengthen the squad in every window.

"We have to make sure that come the end of January we are in a stronger position than going into the start of January."