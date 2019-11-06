We simulated Preston's 2019/20 Championship season on Football Manager 2020 - here's where they finished
Ahead of its November 19 release date, we've been test-driving Football Manager 2020, the latest edition in the sports-strategy series.
We put the popular video game into auto-pilot mode – and simulated Preston North End's current Championship campaign. Click and scroll through the pages to see where Alex Neil's men finished:
1. Stoke City - CHAMPIONS
Currently 24th | P46 W25 D11 L10 GD+26 = 86 PTS
2. Bristol City - AUTOMATIC PROMOTION
Currently 6th | P46 W21 D15 L10 GD+10 = 78 PTS
3. Leeds United - LOSING PLAY-OFF SEMI FINALISTS
Currently 3rd | P46 W22 D11 L13 GD+16 = 77 PTS
4. Fulham - PROMOTED VIA PLAY-OFFS
Currently 8th | P46 W22 D11 L13 GD+14 = 77 PTS
