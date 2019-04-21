We have proven a lot of doubters wrong - John Smith is proud of the way Preston have recovered from a tough start

It is a pity that time has run out for North End this season but we have proven that the early season forecasts by some fans of our local rivals that we will be subjected to League One football next season to be wrong.

With some inspired summer signings to add to the undoubtedly talented squad Alex Neil has welded together,who knows what might be in store next season as our young side continues to blossom.

Man-of-the-match Callum Robinson now one of the more senior players of our young side scored the first two goals which set up the resounding 4-0 victory over Ipswich Town.

I thought he looked to be almost back to his best which made me wonder where we would be in the table had he not spent such a long time out with injury.

His lookalike Josh Ginnelly looked a real livewire when he came on to make his home debut and gave me the hope that he might be the next player to be developed off the production line of lower league signings and make a similar impact to that which Jordan Storey and Tom Barkhuizen have at the club.

The other two goals were scored by loanee Lukas Nmecha who recently spoke out in the media praising Neil’s role in his development this season – another illustration of why our managers newly signed contract is probably the best signing we have made in recent times.

The loudest cheer of the second half was reserved for an appearance in the stands on retro day of the great Ricardo Fuller.

It's a pity he could not have donned his boots for one last mazy run round the ragged Ipswich defence as I’d of backed him to score and put the cherry on the cake for what was a Good Friday.