Watford, Wolves, West Ham, Newcastle, Burnley and Southampton in hunt to land Stoke City midfielder, QPR manager poised for January move for Tottenham and Crystal Palace-linked attacking midfielder - Championship rumours

Here's all the latest from around the Championship.

QSI Sports - the company of PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi - is close to sealing a stake in Leeds United before completing a full takeover in January - if the club are promoted. (Daily Star)

Arsenal are happy to keep Eddie Nketiah at Leeds United, despite reports claiming he is set to be recalled. Bristol City was touted as a potential destination. (The Sun)

Derby County, Birmingham City and West Ham are monitoring Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic’s situation ahead of a potential January swoop. (The Sun)

Watford, Wolves, West Ham, Newcastle, Burnley and Southampton have been listed as potential destinations for Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen, who is likely to be sold. (Stoke On Trent Live)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will be handed £150m to spend in January and has scouted in-form Brentford forward Said Benrahma. (Daily Mail)

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley hopes to strengthen his squad in January with a left-back and a winger on the wishlist. (Examiner Live)

West Ham have opened talks with Middlesbrough over a return for goalkeeper Darren Randolph. Stoke City’s Jack Butland was under consideration. (90 min)

Millwall loanee Bartosz Bialkowski is open to a permanent move to The Den and hopes the Lions and Ipswich Town can come to an agreement. (London News Online)

The departure of Marco Silva means Everton have cooled their interest in Nottingham Forest star Matty Cash. (Daily Express)

QPR manager Mark Warburton is poised for January interest in Tottenham and Crystal Palace-linked Ebe Eze, however insists any sale would be on the Rs’ terms. (West London Sport)